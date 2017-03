Backspacer 19 Март 2017 19:34 , след като Тръмп бе избран:



“I would only say that we’re all hoping, waiting and hoping, that he will lead the country in a way that’ll benefit everyone and benefit our neighbors around the world,” De Niro told ITK on Tuesday when asked what message he’d want to share with Trump.



“That’s all,” the "Godfather Part II" star said.



“We’re waiting and hoping, and we’ll see.” И още по-така де, след като Тръмп бе избран:“I would only say that we’re all hoping, waiting and hoping, that he will lead the country in a way that’ll benefit everyone and benefit our neighbors around the world,” De Niro told ITK on Tuesday when asked what message he’d want to share with Trump.“That’s all,” the "Godfather Part II" star said.“We’re waiting and hoping, and we’ll see.”