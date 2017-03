Десетки хиляди руснаци се завръщат у дома от Европа

Ганий 09 Март 2017 20:22 Руският президент Владимир Путин обвини вчера в реч пред служители на руското МВР, че ведомството не се справя с престъпността и не успява да разкрие дори половината от извършените престъпления в страната.



Явно руските ченгета са по-успешни от американските, напреки на холивудските бълвочи и внушенията на РобПрес...

--------



https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/5f/2004_UCR_crime_clearance.jpg/525px-2004_UCR_crime_clearance.jpg



---

Burglary

Burglary of residences, retail establishments, and other commercial facilities involves breaking and entering, and stealing property. Attempted forcible entry into a property is also classified as burglary, in the FBI's Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) definition.

As of 1999, there were 1.4 million residential burglaries reported in the United States, which was a record low number, not seen since 1966.[3] Though, up to 50% of burglaries are not reported to the police .[3] The clearance rate for burglary is low, with only 12.7 % of cases being solved in the United States in 2005





Theft

Theft of cash is most common, over everything else, followed by vehicle parts, clothing, and tools.[2]

In 2005, only 18% of reported cases of larceny/theft were cleared in the United States.[4]



Motor vehicle theft

Only 13% of reported motor vehicle theft cases were cleared in the United States in 2005.[4]



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Property_crime Явно руските ченгета са по-успешни от американските, напреки на холивудските бълвочи и внушенията на РобПрес...--------https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/5f/2004_UCR_crime_clearance.jpg/525px-2004_UCR_crime_clearance.jpg---BurglaryBurglary of residences, retail establishments, and other commercial facilities involves breaking and entering, and stealing property. Attempted forcible entry into a property is also classified as burglary, in the FBI's Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) definition.As of 1999, there were 1.4 million residential burglaries reported in the United States, which was a record low number, not seen since 1966.[3].[3]in the United States in 2005TheftTheft of cash is most common, over everything else, followed by vehicle parts, clothing, and tools.[2]In 2005,in the United States.[4]Motor vehicle theftin the United States in 2005.[4]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Property_crime