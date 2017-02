Киев блокира декларация на ООН в памет на Чуркин

22 Февруари 2017 15:12

As president of the Security Council for the month of February, Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko oversaw the moment of silence and expressed his condolences, but did not make a statement paying tribute before ceding the floor to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin to chair the debate.

Though a Security Council press statement mourning Churkin's death was released late Monday evening, the strength of the statement itself was an issue of debate within the council.

According to U.N. diplomats, Russia had proposed the council pay tribute through a presidential statement -- the strongest type -- but Ukraine, as council president, opted instead for a slightly weaker press statement, arguing that a presidential statement would not be in line with established practice.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized Ukraine at a news conference in Moscow Tuesday, saying the neighboring country's decision to block a Security Council statement dedicated to Churkin was "beyond good and evil,"

