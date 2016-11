Сорос мобилизира либерали срещу Тръмп

Ганий 16 Ноември 2016 22:18



Вижте клипчето.



Trump family dinner raises issues on press access



The president-elect spent about two hours dining with family at the 21 Club, a restaurant a few blocks from his Trump Tower residence. Journalists were only aware that Trump was leaving home when they spotted a large motorcade pulling away from the building, including an ambulance with lights flashing.



